Police urge crowds to go home in Newcastle as hundreds turn out to protest

Police are urging crowds in Newcastle city centre to go home as hundreds of people have gathered to protest against violence against women and the right to protest.

They say Covid regulations are still in place, making this illegal activity. A police line can be seen here on Grainger Street as crowds shout "shame on you" at officers.

Protestors then marched down Market Street.

The nationwide campaign for women's safety follows the death of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old marketing executive went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in London on 3 March.

People are also protesting against the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill. It would change how protests are policed and making some aspects of the Coronavirus Act permanent.

It comes as the UK remains in a national lockdown, which bans gatherings.