Covid Key Workers: Working as a Health Visitor during the pandemic

From nurses to nursery teachers, bus drivers to bin men, freight handlers to food suppliers, Our region has depended on its key workers throughout the pandemic.

To mark one year since the first lockdown was announced in the UK, ITV Tyne Tees is hearing the experiences of our regions covid key workers, to understand how they continued to provide their essential services whilst the world changed around them.

In the first part of our series, we meet Aly Vaughan, a health visitor from South Tyneside.

Aly has explained what it has been like to support new parents and babies in a year no one could ever have imagined.

The story of each of our key workers will be available to view on the ITV Tyne Tees Instagram page.