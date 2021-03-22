Large vaccination centre opens at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium

A large vaccination centre opens at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough today.

It has the capacity to see up to 1,000 patients each day and will be open seven days a week.

The stadium was chosen for its accessible location and transport links, the Redcar and Cleveland Council has said.

Residents who are unable, or choose not to travel to the centre, are being reminded that they can still have their jabs locally.

People are invited to attend large vaccination centres by the national booking service run by NHS England. They receive a letter and are invited to book either on-line or by calling 119 free of charge between 7am and 11pm - only people invited to book can do so.

It's important to note that large vaccination centres offer an alternative choice for people to local GP vaccination services. People may wish to wait a little while until they receive an invitation from their own GP practice as this is likely to be closer to where they live and might be more convenient depending on individual circumstances. Redcar and Cleveland Council

Local vaccination services will continue to be provided at The Garth Surgery, Guisborough and the Redcar Primary Care Hospital, as well as some GP practices and local pharmacies.

In Redcar and Cleveland there are two local pharmacies providing vaccinations - these are Saltburn Pharmacy and Kingston Pharmacy in Skelton.

Councillor Steve Kay, Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare at Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, said:

"We would always encourage people to take up the offer of a vaccine as soon as they are invited. However there are some residents, especially those without transport living in rural areas that might struggle to get to the Riverside Stadium for an appointment.

"It's important to reassure the public that staying local might mean you have to wait a little longer but doesn't mean you won't get your jab. Councillor Steve Kay

The NHS is prioritising vaccinating those who experts have agreed will benefit from having it the most.

You are asked to only book an appointment if you are:

Aged 50 or over and have received your NHS letter from the National Booking Service

You have previously received a letter saying you are at high risk from Coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)

You are an eligible frontline health worker

You are an eligible frontline social care worker

You are eligible for Carer's Allowance

