RSPCA has 6,000 call-outs in North East over lockdown

The RSPCA has dealt with almost one million calls since the start of lockdown, with almost 6,000 call-outs across the North East.

These included the rescue of an otter with a deep wound from a fishing line in Tyne and Wear, which has now been released back into the wild, and a duckling found in a storm drain in County Durham.

5,835 incidents in the North East

The charity said it has had to adapt the way it works to comply with lockdown rules and social distancing, but has continued to work during the pandemic.

Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said: "The last year has been incredibly difficult for individuals, for families, for businesses, for charities and for animals. But I'm incredibly proud of the work the RSPCA has managed to do during this challenging year.

We've had to adapt how we work, change our procedures, review our practices, and all while we continue our vital everyday work rescuing, rehabilitating, rehoming and releasing animals, and investigating animal cruelty. Chris Sherwood, RSPCA

Across England and Wales:

958,352 calls were taken

23,228 animals were taken into care

253,714 urgent incidents

Across the North East, inspectors and animal rescue officers dealt with:

603 incidents in Northumberland

2,661 incidents in Tyne and Wear

2,571 incidents in Durham

Chris Sherwood added: "Over the past 12 months we've demonstrated our commitment to animals and shown that, despite the hardships we face, we will always be there for the animals who need us. But the pandemic has hit us hard; we've had to change how we work, suspend door-to-door fundraising and cancel fundraising events."