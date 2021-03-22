Sculpture made from litter to highlight coastal waste in North Tyneside

A life-size seal sculpture made from litter collected from North Tyneside's coastline has been put on display in Whitley Bay.

The creation is made up of litter such as plastic bottles, straws and food cartons, with the aim of encouraging people to take their rubbish home and reduce their use of single-use plastics.

Thousands of tonnes of rubbish, including single-use plastics, are left on North Tyneside's beaches.

It is picked up by the local council and volunteers.

In an effort to raise awareness of the issue and help people visualise the impact their actions have on marine life and the environment, the seal sculpture has been installed in Whitley Bay before it then tours the borough's coastline.

Its installation will also launch a single-use plastics campaign, which will see new coastal water drinking fountains, the involvement of businesses and young people, and social media hints and tips, to encourage residents to minimise their use.

Young Mayor Suzie Mckenzie, artists Amy Welch and Beth Huttly, and North Tyneside Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE. Credit: North Tyneside Council

Making sure we have a clean, safe, attractive and sustainable borough is really important to the council and many of our residents and businesses. Norma Redfearn CBE, North Tyneside Elected Mayor

Norma Redfearn added: "In 2019 we declared a climate emergency in the borough, to ensure we do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint - and this campaign is another feature of the many ongoing projects for a more sustainable North Tyneside.