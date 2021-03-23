Covid Key Workers: Keeping our outdoor spaces clean during the pandemic

Over the last 12 months our region has depended on our key workers -from teachers to taxi drivers, midwives to milkmen and police officers to plumbers.

To mark one year since the first lockdown was announced in the UK, ITV Tyne Tees is hearing the experiences of our regions Covid key workers, to understand how they continued to provide their essential services whilst the world changed around them.

In the second art of our 'Covid Key Workers' series we hear from Garry Jones from Hartlepool.

Gary is in charge of keeping the towns streets, parks and coastline clean and tidy. Something we all appreciate, and especially since visiting local beauty spots has seemed more important than ever this last year.

The story of each of our key workers will be available to view on the ITV Tyne Tees Instagram page.