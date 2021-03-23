Darlington to become home to new international trade office

Darlington will become home to a new international trade office, aimed at boosting exports and attracting investment.

The announcement is linked to the recent news of a new Treasury campus in the town.

It will be one of four trade hubs across the UK, which the government says should share 550 staff by 2025. The other hubs will be in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The hubs will focus on the Department for International Trade's new export campaigns, which will promote trade opportunities from around the world.

They will mean exporters have a direct feed into UK trade policy, and can better take advantage of opportunities in fast-growing markets like the Indo-Pacific region. The trade hubs will also create a critical link between the regions and the resources of the Office For Investment – a joint initiative with the Prime Minister’s Office – to channel investment money into every UK nation and region. Department for International Trade

The trade hubs will be home to teams of export and investment specialists, who will aim to help businesses:

maximise their export potential and boost their trade in new markets overseas

better access major trade markets like India, the US and Japan

feed directly into DIT’s free trade agreements programme

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said:

“I’m determined to use UK trade policy to benefit every part of the UK. These Trade and Investment Hubs will help this country to an export and jobs-led recovery.

“They will mean we can channel investment into all corners of the country, and that exporters – whether they’re selling Scotch beef, Welsh Lamb or cars made in the North of England – have access to the expertise they need to sell into the fastest growing markets.”

550 staff are expected to be present in the hubs by 2025, with an ambition to increase this to 750 staff by 2030.