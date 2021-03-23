Day of Reflection: The region marks one year since the first lockdown

It has been a year none of us will forget.

A year of loss and loneliness but also a time when we have seen communities coming together, caring and sharing.

March 23 marks one year since the UK government announced the first national lockdown. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have died in the UK. Many lives have been cut short and millions of families have been bereaved.

Whilst the anniversary is not a day to celebrate, many people see it as an opportunity to pause and look back over the significance of the year.

People across the North East and North Yorkshire have found their own way to take part in the National Day of Reflection, which aims to acknowledge our collective loss, support those who've been bereaved, and hope for a brighter future.

Fire crews and staff from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service stood in solidarity to honour the one-minute silence.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service stands side-by-side with its blue light colleagues when honouring all of the people who have been affected by this devastating pandemic. Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Chris Lowther added: “We remember those families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 and to the representatives of the emergency services who have continued to protect people throughout the numerous lockdowns. We are also proud of our staff throughout the Tyne and Wear region who are volunteering as part of the Covid-19 recovery programme from being vaccinators through to supporting the community with Lateral Flow Testing.

Long may we remember the sacrifices everyone is making to keep each other safe. Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

LNER staff at York Station also paused to take part in the minute silence to reflect on the past year.

Like fire crews, they are key workers, providing travel when the country came to a stand still.

Northumberland County Council took the opportunity to highlight the positive work done by the local community during the pandemic.

The local authority posted a video of local people's experiences throughout 2020.

A year on from when the pandemic began, the North East's statistics make for grim reading, with the region's death toll nearing a disappointing milestone that everyone had hoped to avoid.

The North East is the second worst hit region in terms of Covid related deaths, with almost 7,000 people dying with the virus since the Pandemic began.

6,690 People in the North East have died with Covid since the pandemic began

The figure represents the total number of deaths in;

County Durham

Darlington

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton.

Behind the statistics, every death has been devastating for the people left behind.