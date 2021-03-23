Sunderland's first ever Lamplight Festival will be taking place this summer, featuring Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed that plans are going ahead as scheduled and music fans can look forward to the festival at Mowbray Park on 7th and 8th August 2021.

Covid-19 restrictions, such as social distancing, will be in place to ensure the safety of festival goers.

Saturday headline act is Kaiser Chiefs. Front man, Ricky Wilson said: “It’s excellent that Lamplight is preparing to go ahead, we’re so excited to be playing, see you this summer Sunderland!”

Deacon Blue Credit: JAC Media

Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue added to the announcement: “We can’t wait to play live again so it’s fantastic news that Lamplight is planning on going ahead this year.”

Saturday’s bill also includes home-grown Sunderland favourites Frankie & the Heartstrings, Liverpool’s upcoming indie pop girl Zuzu and Manchester’s Big Society.

Sunday has a distinctly Scottish bent with Highland tunesmiths Tide Lines, and Idlewild’s Roddy Woomble joining Deacon Blue. More artists are set to be announced soon.