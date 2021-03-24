County Durham powerlifter describes the ordeal of 'killer' COVID

Video report by Helen Ford

A champion powerlifter from County Durham is warning of the dangers of COVID, as he describes his year long battle with the virus.

Alan Turner experienced his first symptoms as the country went into lockdown last March.

Ignoring the initial signs, he then had to be rushed to hospital in Durham. Unable to breathe on his own, Alan was given CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure.

I remember quite clearly the first week, A full week of constantly pushing air into your face all the time; the feeling of despair, of not being able to breathe. Alan Turner

When his breathing deteriorated further, Alan was put in an induced coma and placed on a ventilator.

As a powerlifter, he usually weighed more than 20 stone. When he came out of the coma, the man known as 'Big Al' had lost half his bodyweight.

That is where his fightback began.

Alan Turner receiving CPAP - continuous positive airway pressure Credit: Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

By now, Alan was being treated at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Step by step, the ex-military man worked with physiotherapists to regain his strength, each day pushing himself a little further.

He added: "It was just that drive of determination to succeed and thought 'I will not let this beat me'. I really will beat this and push forward."

I think this notion for Alan that he would was not going be beaten by a virus when he'd already been through so many tough things in his life with his national and international powerlifting. I am sure that it stood in him great stead and he is one of the most determined and I think one of the most inspirational patients that I saw in wave one. Dr Kaye Cantlay, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle.

Alongside the work of the NHS, Alan has been supported throughout by his wife Susan, who says the experience has changed both their lives.

"It was a journey I would never wish on my worst enemy and to have no family and friends around you, it just felt so isolated. I still feel insecure. Obviously I am happy he is getting on and I know he's a fighter and he'll plug on forever. It's definitely changed me as a person. "

A year from the start of his ordeal, and Alan still suffers from breathlessness, numbness in his legs along with aches and pains. As the country eases out of lockdown, Alan is keen to stress the threat still posed by COVID.

It's a killer and it should not be take lightly. Alan Turner

In time, Alan hopes to resume competitive powerlifting.

First, he knows he must claim victory over COVID-19.