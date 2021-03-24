From milkmen to midwives, construction workers to couriers and bus drivers to bankers, we have all relied on our key workers during the pandemic.

To mark one year since the first lockdown was announced in the UK, ITV Tyne Tees is hearing the experiences of our regions Covid key workers, to understand how they continued to provide their essential services whilst the world changed around them.

In the third part of our 'Covid Key Workers' series, we hear from shopkeeper Bob Singh from Washington .

As well as running his busy convenience store he's dedicated his time and money supporting some of the most vulnerable people in his community.

The story of each of our key workers will be available to view on the ITV Tyne Tees Instagram page.

Our reporter Katie Cole went along to meet the three key workers for the series.

She has shared her experience of meeting the people who kept our region running, throughout the pandemic.

Blog by Katie Cole

Over the last 12 months we have all relied on our key workers and everyone of them has a story to tell.

From teachers to taxi drivers, plumbers to police officers, midwives to milkmen, so many people have kept providing an essential service while the world around them changed.

I was really to keen hear some of those untold stories and to meet Aly, Garry and Bob was a privilege.

Challenging, stressful and emotional was how they described the last twelve months but they all said it had been rewarding and felt lucky that they had been able to leave the house and go to work.

For me what shone through the most though was how much they love their jobs, even when they've been tested to the absolute limits and at times it probably felt like they were trying to do their work with their hands tied behind theirs back the passion never went.

I had a message from Ali's mum last night to thank us for giving her some recognition. As you will see if you watch the films she deserves it, they all do.