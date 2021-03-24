Detectives launch murder investigation in Stockton after man’s disappearance

Police have launched a murder investigation and made two arrests following the disappearance of a man from Stockton.

42-year-old Andrew Stones was last seen on 28th October 2020 on Norton Road, close to the Buffs Social Club, at around midday.

A team of detectives have carried out door to door enquiries and open land searches, along with a number of public appeals.

Their enquiries led to two men, both aged 42, being arrested on suspicion of murder on March 24.

Those men were questioned and bailed with conditions, while enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page, said: “The disappearance of Andrew Stones has now become a murder inquiry, and we are asking the public for their assistance in helping us find out what happened to Andrew.

Andrew’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, who are keeping them up to date as the investigation progresses. Our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with the fact that this is now a murder inquiry. We have a team of detectives working on this case, who are dedicated to finding the answers for them as to what has happened to Andrew. Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page

“Anyone who may have seen Andrew on Wednesday 28th October is asked to contact us, as they may have information which could be extremely important to this inquiry.”

Police say members of the public may see police carrying out search activity in the area around Dunmail Road in Stockton in the coming days, as the investigation continues.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101. Officers are also asking for any CCTV or dash-cam footage of Andrew Stones.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.