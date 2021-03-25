End of an era as Pam Royle presents final programme at ITV Tyne Tees

The multi-award-winning presenter Pam Royle will mark her last day at ITV News Tyne Tees and Border by presenting her final programme on Friday night after more than 30 years.

Pam announced in January she had taken the decision to leave ITV News Tyne Tees and Border after more than three decades as a presenter in the region.

I can't believe it is time for my final programme. I have known this day was coming for some time but it is almost surreal to imagine after so many years that I am not going to be saying 'hello' anymore to our viewers. Pam Royle

Pam joined Tyne Tees Television in 1983, as weather presenter, before going on to work for Central TV, along with TV-am, ITN and LWT in London.

You can see one of her first weather reports for ITV Tyne Tees here:

Pam returned to the North East, her home region, to become the main presenter for Tyne Tees in 1989 where she co-anchored Northern Life and Tyne Tees today, working with the likes of Paul Frost, Andrew Friend, Mike Neville and more recently Ian Payne.

Ian said: "Pam's been my on-screen partner for so many years - I'm going to miss her enormously. Pam's a top-class broadcaster, and the nicest person you could hope to meet - it's been a huge pleasure and a genuine privilege to sit alongside her and share the day's news stories with our wonderful viewers. I know you'll all miss her dearly too."

She has such a warm and friendly manner to be able to convey even the most tragic and awful stories in an incredibly kind and caring way. And, of course, her beaming smile always adds to the fun stories in the programme. We've always had a laugh, and she's always kept me in line - and I've loved every minute working with her, on and off-screen. Ian Payne, ITV News Tyne Tees presenter

Ian added: "Royley is also one of my very best friends, so we'll still see one another - just not in the studio. Our families enjoy holidays together, and we're already planning a break as soon as we're able. I know she'll be watching (to keep me in check) - and I'll miss those daily texts letting me know what colour tie to wear!"

Over her decades fronting ITV’s coverage, Pam has become a welcoming and trusted presence in the homes of thousands of viewers. Credit: ITV News

Since 2009 Pam has co-presented regional news output for ITV Tyne Tees and ITV Border. In her time with Tyne Tees, Pam also fronted ‘Your Town on The Telly’, ‘With Voices Raised’ and researched, produced and presented documentaries filmed in Norway, South Africa and the USA.

Pam’s successes at ITV Tyne Tees and Border have been routinely recognised through multiple awards and accolades.

She was awarded Presenter of the Year by the Royal Television Society in the North East and the Border in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and was part of the team that won a BAFTA in 2010 for its coverage of the shootings by Derrick Bird in Cumbria.

Pam also presented other notable news specials across Cumbria and the North East, including the closure of SSI in Redcar, the Tour de France coming to Yorkshire, the devastating flooding in Cockermouth in 2009, and recently the funeral of Jack Charlton in Northumberland.

People still come up to me in the street and say 'I've grown up with you on the TV' and it is lovely to think that when my kids were little, our viewers were younger too and watching television. It is lovely because I think of our viewers as friends and I feel like when I say 'hello' each evening at the start of the programme, I feel very much like I'm saying 'hello' to friends. Pam Royle

After fronting ITV News' coverage for more than three decades, Pam has built a relationship that has guided the viewers through a range of stories, often breaking news that would affect their lives and livelihoods, and regularly grilling those in power about the decisions that matter to those viewers.

As a result of her hard work over the years, some viewers of ITV Tyne Tees have sent Pam their best wishes for the future:

Pam says leaving ITV News is the hardest decision she has ever had to make but has promised to continue watching the programme from the comfort of her home, rather than presenting it from the studio.