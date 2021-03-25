International software firm invests in Newcastle, creating 200 jobs

Newcastle has beaten nine other cities from across the UK to attract investment from an international software firm, creating 200 jobs.

Xplor, which offers software solutions to businesses, has chosen the city to be the location of its new customer service operations. The company employs more than 2,000 colleagues across offices in the UK, Europe, Australasia and North America.

The city competed with other leading city locations including Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Nottingham, York, Liverpool, and Leicester. Bosses say Newcastle was chosen for its transport links and universities.

As part of the support received from Invest Newcastle, the business was introduced to the North of Tyne Combined Authority, which has plans to create 10,000 jobs and boost the local economy by £1.1 billion through its Inward Investment Grant Fund.

Xplor has been successful in securing from this fund, that is used to support foreign or UK owned businesses setting up in the region. 205 jobs will be created initially in 2021, with plans to expand further in the coming years.

Early in 2020, just before the government announced a UK-wide lockdown, Xplor visited the region, with Invest Newcastle and Invest North East England showing off the city's strengths and offer as a place to innovate, collaborate and grow a business.