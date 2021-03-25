Video report by Rachel Bullock

It's been months since any of us sat in a pub and enjoyed a pint, and under suggested government plans, it could be many more.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has proposed that customers may have to prove that they have received their COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to pubs when they start to reopen.

The hospitality industry has be hard hit financially by the ongoing pandemic, but the government insists the suggested plans aim to keep customers and staff safe.

Credit: PA

So could a 'pub passport' be the answer to reopening our locals and then keeping them open once and for all?

Arran Addison, who runs the Smugglers Den in Marske by the sea thinks, perhaps, yes: