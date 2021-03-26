Much loved North East celebrities Ant & Dec and Sting have led tributes to the ITV News Tyne Tees and Border presenter Pam Royle on her final day with ITV.

Pam announced in January she had taken the decision to leave ITV News Tyne Tees and Border after more than three decades as a presenter in the region.

Geordie musician Sting, who is from Wallsend and now lives in New York, even recorded a special version of one of his most famous chart hits for Pam on her last day - complete with a guest appearance from reggae musician Shaggy.

Meanwhile presenting duo Ant & Dec took time out to wish Pam well on leaving ITV News Tyne Tees and Border in a special video message.

However, Ant & Dec and Sting were not the only famous faces to wish Pam well on her last day.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was Labour MP for Sedgefield in County Durham, thanked Pam for her impact as a broadcaster in the North East and paid tribute to the fact she had remained "at the top of her game" throughout her career.

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall also sent his good wishes to Pam after her long career with ITV.

Actress Brenda Blethyn, well known to ITV viewers for playing North East detective Vera, also wished Pam all the best for the future from the set of the detective series.

Denise Welch, a familiar face to audiences in the region, also sent a recorded message to Pam, paying tribute to her style of broadcasting and hailing Pam as a "huge success for so many years".

Finally, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet star Tim Healy also sent Pam his best wishes calling her the "queen of the news" and praising her efforts over her career.