Police urge public not to get complacent as covid rules relax from Monday.

Northumbria Police are urging people in the North East to continue to follow Covid rules, when some measures relax on Monday.

From next week, the 'Rule of Six' will return, allowing people to meet outdoors in groups of six.

Whilst the Police force has praised the public, for on the whole complying with restrictions, they want to encourage people not to get complacent as we ease out of lockdown.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police has reminded people that rules still remain in place.

He said: “I want to take a moment to firstly thank the public for their efforts so far. It has been a difficult year and the support we have had is incredible.

“The vast majority have complied with the restrictions and will be looking forward to being able to socialise with family and friends.

“However, with restrictions set to ease around outdoor gatherings and Easter right around the corner, now is not the time for complacency.

We would urge everyone to remain responsible and remember this slight easing of the rules, though exciting, is not a full return to normal life. We all must continue to follow the rules and do everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe. Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police

Officers say they have been busy preparing for the restrictions to ease and anticipate that beauty spots around the Force area will be popular areas for family and friends to meet up.

Extra patrols will be taking place in parks, the rural countryside and all along a coastline stretching from North Northumberland to the border of Durham to ensure that outside meetings are conducted in accordance with those regulations that are still in force to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

Northumbria Police’s pop-up police station will be visiting key areas and neighbourhood teams will also be supporting Operation Coastwatch in North Tyneside.

Officers will also be working with staff from Nexus around the Metro network and local authorities.

ACC Hutchison said: “Many of the initiatives we have in place to tackle anti-social behaviour focus on holiday periods and when we begin to see warmer weather.

“But with Covid-19 restrictions in place and many popular places to visit closed, our beaches have already been busier than usual and we thought it was important to launch our initiatives early.

“Operation Coastwatch, which was launched at the start of March, will continue all through summer."