Sunderland's League One promotion push will continue this weekend, despite another Covid scare at the club.

The Black Cats returned two positive tests at the start of the week.

Since that one, or actually two cases, everybody has turned back negative, which is good. One was from a player that hasn't been in the squad a lot recently and has been injured. We had an extra day when we couldn't come in, but all is well on the covid front so we should be alright going into tomorrow. Lee Johnson

It caused the squad to miss a day's training - but all subsequent tests have been negative.

SAFC side take on Bristol Rovers as planned on Saturday.

Sunderland have won 8 of their last 10 games, and a further win for Lee Johnson's side could take up into the automatic promotion places.