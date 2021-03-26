Redcar Sea Cadets have posted their disappointment and upset on social media after their base in Redcar was trashed by vandals.

Ever single one of the windows on the group's minibus has been smashed, including the front windshield.

The cadets posted photos of the extensive damage on their facebook page .

The group expressed their frustration that their unit had been target for a second time.

They have recently moved from the Old Coastguard Station in Redcar, to a site in Kirkletham.

Smashed windshield Credit: Sea Cadets Redcar

There are concerns that the damage done in this second attack has left the minibus irreparable.

This is so heart breaking as it was a much needed resource for moving the Sea Cadets not only from Redcar Unit but other local units too around the country for courses, training & trips. It may have been old but it was a much loved & valuable resource. Sea Cadets Redcar

The Redcar Sea Cadets was formed in Redcar in 2005. The unit prides itself in being open to all young people being fully inclusive regardless of need.

Redcar Sea Cadets works in the local community offering support to agencies such as the Police, Fire Brigade & Ambulance and the RNLI. The Unit also has close ties with the Redcar Branch of the Royal British Legion.