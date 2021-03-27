The Conservatives have announced their candidate for the Hartlepool by-election. Jill Mortimer, a farmer and a councillor in North Yorkshire, who ran unsuccessfully for parliament in Leeds East in 2019.

She will campaign to become the first Conservative MP for Hartlepool since the seat was created in 1974.

“I know it will be a very tough fight, but I cannot wait to get out campaigning to get my message across to everyone living and working in the town”, she said.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour’s Mike Hill, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies. It is due to be held on May 6.

The Labour Party has selected Dr Paul Williams to defend the heartlands seat. An NHS doctor, Williams served as the MP for Stockton South between 2017 and 2019.

Mortimer said helping Hartlepool “to bounce back and thrive” after the pandemic would be “at the heart” of her campaign.

The Government is committed to levelling up across the country and if elected as Hartlepool’s MP I want to make sure this town is at the centre of the post-pandemic recovery by creating more jobs and apprenticeships and attracting extra investment to the town. Jill Mortimer, the Conservative candidate in the Hartlepool by-election

“I want to show I am the best candidate to represent Hartlepool and how my plan will improve lives for families here.”