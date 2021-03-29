North East landmarks begin to reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased

Friends and families will be reunited and team sports will resume in a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors.

Groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stay-at-home order ended on Monday.

Among the places reopening was the grounds of Bamburgh Castle, which opened to people for outdoor activities this morning.

Boris Johnson stressed that “we must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout”, while warm weather was expected to accompany the relaxation.

“Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called,” the Prime Minister added.

He is expected to urge the public to take personal responsibility by sticking to the restrictions as he holds a Downing Street press conference.

To coincide with the latest relaxation of measures the government produced a new advert aimed at informing people of the new rules.

The advert emphasises caution and tells people to keep socialising distant and outdoors, while also reinforcing the work from home message.

A new slogan was also unveiled to stress the importance of ventilation in reducing the spread of the virus: “Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air.”

Labour called on the government to "follow the science" and "publish the science," stressing the easing of lockdown this time around "must be the last time".

What are the changes to England's lockdown?

Football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and sailing clubs are now free to reopen after months of being shuttered.

Organised team sports can also resume outdoors, meaning grassroots competitions can take place ahead of the Easter break without the need for social distancing.

Restrictions were eased as official figures showed more than 30 million people in the UK have received a first vaccine dose, accounting for about 57% of all adults.

Mr Johnson said he hopes the easing will “kick-start a Great British summer of sport” as sports stars teamed up with the Government to encourage a return to physical activity.