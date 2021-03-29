A North East fundraiser is taking on epic challenge - running 100 miles in one day to try and raise enough money to fund a Guide Dog.

Carl Mowatt began at 3am this morning (29th March) and is aiming to finish within 24 hours.

Carl Mowatt is fundraising for Guide Dogs for the Blind Credit: Personal photo

The challenge will follow the route laid out below:

Running along the banks of the Tyne up to Gateshead before crossing the Millennium Bridge into Newcastle, then through the Ouseburn, Walker, Wallsend, North Shields, Tynemouth, Whitley Bay, via St Mary’s and then up to Burradon, Backworth via Dinnington , Ponteland and finally to the turning point at the Wheatsheaf in Callerton - before turning back the same way.

In total he will cover 100 miles - a challenge he also took on last year - and completed.

Carl has a massage after reaching a pit stop on his epic challenge Credit: Sue Robinson/Guide Dogs for the Blind

He's hoping to raise over £5000 to support the training of a Guide Dog puppy to help someone living with sight loss regain their independence.