Scott's Mum Carol met Chester for the first time in person live on 'Lorraine' on ITV.

It has been quite a year for Rachel Taylor and Scott Gretton, from Seaton Carew, and there is no sign of things slowing down for them just yet!

After having two babies and getting engaged during lockdown, now they have been reunited with Scott's mother Carol, who was able to meet her newest grandson Chester for the first time.

The couple's first child, Oscar, arrived just a week into the first national lockdown on March 31 2020.

My baby shower was a couple of weeks before he was born and we literally had everyone in the room, like a normal day, that was the last time we saw anybody. Rachel Taylor

Rachel and Scott said it was horrible that family couldn't meet Oscar but, as neither of them could work because of the lockdown, they made the most of time together they would not ordinarily have had.

Rachel and Scott had hoped to have their children close together and were delighted when Rachel found she was expecting their second child in February 2021.

What they did not expect, however, was for the country to be in lockdown once again.

Scott and Rachel with baby number 2, little Chester. Credit: Family photo

Chester arrived 11 months after Oscar on February 24 2021, aptly making an appearance on the couple's second wedding anniversary.

It sounds quite embarrassing really, and an engagement, we really haven't wasted time but we were together when we were 16. I was Scott's first love and he got me back. Rachel Taylor

Scott proposed to Rachel when Oscar was born.

He dressed the newborn in a babygrow embroidered "Mammy will you marry my Daddy?" and placed the ring on his chest before dropping to one knee.

In the hope that their wedding won't also happen during a lockdown they have set the date for New Year's Eve 2022 into 2023.

They're now looking forward to lockdown lifting so they can introduce their little ones to friends and family and make plans for the wedding and the future.

Read more: