A team of four people from Teesside are walking for 24 hours dressed in full PPE to raise £10,000 for the NHS.

After setting off from Redcar at 9am on Monday (29 March), they plan to walk between Saltburn and Marske.

Sarah Brown, Kath Lock, Eduardo Duque and Neil Turner expect to cover around 100 kilometres.

The team is walking in full PPE for 24 hours

Sarah undertakes NHS research and had life-saving surgery by NHS doctors.

Speaking at their first stop, approximately two hours into the walk, Sarah said: "We wanted to raise money for the NHS and do something in memory of Captain Tom.

"We're just putting our blister packs on now!"

Kath has worked in the NHS for 15 years, currently as an Occupational Therapist.

On their fundraising page, the team said: "We recognise the strain the COVID pandemic has had on our health services and, inspired by the incredible efforts of Sir Captain Tom, we want to help in some way."

The team expects to finish at 09:00 in Redcar on Tuesday (30 March).

