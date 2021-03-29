Three Tynemouth RNLI Volunteers have been presented with commendations in recognition of their rescue of a father and son in South Tyneside.

The rescue took place off Marsden Rock in July 2019.

Volunteer crew members Michael Brown, Mark Taylor and lifeboat helm Mark Charlton were presented with their commendations in person by Tynemouth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Doug Nicholson for a ‘swift and difficult’ rescue.

Marsden Rock Credit: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team

The rescue involved a technique known as ‘veering down’ the inshore lifeboat into an unexposed cove on the side of Marsden Rock while two metres high waves crashed over the boat.

Helm Mark Charlton was able to manoeuvre the boat alongside Marsden Rock to allow the two casualties to jump into the sea nearby, where they were able to be pulled into the boat by Mark Taylor and Michael Brown.

Once the lifeboat was outside of the surf line, the anchor was cut to ensure the quick escape of the lifeboat from further risk, especially of capsizing, before the casualties were taken to South Shields ferry landing where they were treated by paramedics for hyperthermia and minor cuts to their feet.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Doug Nicholson said: "While it only took around seven minutes in total to get the lifeboat into the surf and rescue the casualties, it was still a very challenging situation.

Our volunteer crew members used their training and experience to good effect and performed without fault to ensure the effective rescue of the casualties from a life threatening situation. Doug Nicholson, Lifeboat Operations Manager

