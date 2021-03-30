Video report by Helen Ford

A boxing coach from Gateshead, who was awarded a bravery medal for trying to save a police officer's life at the Westminster Bridge terror attack in 2019, is in hospital abroad with coronavirus.

47-year-old Tony Davis works in Bahrain, and was in Istanbul when he was taken ill.

Friends and colleagues back home in the UK are calling for more assistance for Tony at this traumatic time. Julie Cordon is a friend and colleague of Tony:

From his hospital bed in Turkey, Tony has posted images revealing how COVID has taken its toll.

While he describes hospital staff in the city as fantastic, he is unable to communicate because of the language barrier.

Tony found himself in the national spotlight in 2017 when he went to the aid of PC Keith Palmer, who was fatally stabbed outside the Palace of Westminster.

Tony David in 2017 Credit: St John's Ambulance

Tony was later awarded for his outstanding bravery.

He said at the time: "I don't think I deserve anything. I kind of class it as human decency. I just feel very humbled by it and it's a shame that it was in tragic circumstances."

In a statement, the Foreign Office told ITV Tyne Tees:

"Our staff are supporting a British man who is in hospital in Istanbul and are in close contact with his family and the local authorities."

Tony said he'd been lifted by the huge support he'd received - showing his fighting spirit.

