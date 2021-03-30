Middlesbrough FC fined £10,000 by the FA over Swansea clash

Middlesbrough Football Club has been fined £10,000 and warned about their future conduct after players and officials were found guilty of not behaving in an orderly fashion, the FA has announced.

Boro had denied a breach of FA Rule E20 but an independent regulatory commission found the charge proven.

The charge arose from scenes at the end of Boro's Championship match against Swansea on March 6, when Andre Ayew scored an added-time penalty winner after referee Gavin Ward had initially awarded a corner.

Subsequently, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock and some of his players confronted the match official on the pitch after the final whistle.

Warnock was charged with improper conduct over post-match comments that he made. Credit: PA

Warnock was then charged with improper conduct over his post-match comments.

