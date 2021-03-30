A police dog is enjoying a 'plate full of treats' after helping arrest four suspects for three different jobs, in less than four hours.

Max had a very busy night shift with handler PC Adam Fegan after responding to two alleged burglaries and preventing a dangerous driver from abandoning a vehicle.

The first call to action came at 1am on March 29, when the pair were deployed to a suspected burglary at the Cycle Garden Café in Nuns Moor Park, in Newcastle.

An alarm at the property had been activated and Max tracked down a suspect hiding behind a tree.

The suspect was arrested by PC Fegan and taken into custody, but just before 2.55am the pair were called into action once again.

They were deployed to search for intruders who had allegedly broken into the General Hospital site on Westgate Road in the west end of Newcastle.

Max and PC Fegan were on the scene within minutes and searched the grounds of the hospital before locating two men hiding in a bush. A haul of stolen copper was recovered nearby.

Two hours later the pair were sent to Blakelaw where Motor Patrols officers had been in pursuit of a vehicle that had failed to stop.

The occupants had abandoned the car, so PC Fegan and his six-year-old Dutch Herder were dispatched to track them down.

Within minutes a man believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle was found and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

PC Fegan, of Northumbria Police’s Dog Section, has revealed Max is due to retire later this year but still shows no signs of slowing down.

He said: “Max absolutely loves his job and it is an absolute pleasure to spend a cold night on shift trying to catch up with him as he tracks down suspected criminals.

“He is due to retire later this year but has shown no signs that he wants to slow down and the fact he had four arrests in just one night is very impressive.

Max definitely earned his treats and we are just glad that we have been able to support our response officers, bring suspects into custody and secure a haul of stolen property. PC Fegan

“I have no doubt that when he returns to duty this evening he will be determined to continue that good work and help keep our communities safe.”