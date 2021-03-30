Washington referee to become first female to officiate a football league match

Credit: EFL

A Washington referee has become the first female to be appointed to a football league match.

Rebecca Welch, who's refereed internationally and in the Women's Super League, will make history when she takes charge of Harrogate Town's match against Port Vale on Easter Monday.

Rebecca said: "I'm extremely proud.

I do think it's important that we highlight it as a good opportunity for young girls who are maybe thinking about taking up a whistle or are already referees and they aspire to be football league referees. Rebecca Welch

Read more: