John Prescott (not that one) named as Reform UK candidate for Hartlepool

Reform UK have selected their candidate for the Hartlepool by-election.

John Prescott is an IT consultant in the North East - and no relation to the former deputy prime minister.

The Brexit Party finished third in Hartlepool at the last general election. They have been renamed as Reform UK, pledging to 'change politics for good.'

Mr Prescott was the Brexit Party candidate in Stockton South in December 2019.

He said: "If elected I will be an independent voice for you in parliament.

I will see it as my role to speak up for the ordinary people of this town, to stand up to the legacy two-party system. My job will take common sense to Westminster. John Prescott, Reform UK candidate for Hartlepool

The by-election will be held on 6 May, after the resignation of Mike Hill as the town's MP. He is facing allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies.

Below is the list of candidates announced so far:

Conservatives - Jill Mortimer

Labour - Paul Williams

North East Party - Hilton Dawson

Northern Independence Party - Thelma Walker

Reform UK - John Prescott

Social Democratic Party - David Bettney

Women's Equality Party - Gemma Evans

Nominations close on 8 April.

Read more: