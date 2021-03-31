John Prescott (not that one) named as Reform UK candidate for Hartlepool
Reform UK have selected their candidate for the Hartlepool by-election.
John Prescott is an IT consultant in the North East - and no relation to the former deputy prime minister.
The Brexit Party finished third in Hartlepool at the last general election. They have been renamed as Reform UK, pledging to 'change politics for good.'
Mr Prescott was the Brexit Party candidate in Stockton South in December 2019.
He said: "If elected I will be an independent voice for you in parliament.
I will see it as my role to speak up for the ordinary people of this town, to stand up to the legacy two-party system. My job will take common sense to Westminster.
The by-election will be held on 6 May, after the resignation of Mike Hill as the town's MP. He is facing allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies.
Below is the list of candidates announced so far:
Conservatives - Jill Mortimer
Labour - Paul Williams
North East Party - Hilton Dawson
Northern Independence Party - Thelma Walker
Reform UK - John Prescott
Social Democratic Party - David Bettney
Women's Equality Party - Gemma Evans
Nominations close on 8 April.
Read more: