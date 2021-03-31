Little Mix and The 1975 nominated for British Group at the Brit awards

Little Mix and The 1975, acts which both feature stars from the North East, have been nominated for British Group at the Brit Awards.

Pop group Little Mix, who are now a trio following the departure of Jesy Nelson, shared a video of themselves screaming in excitement after opening a card containing their Brit Award nomination for British group.

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, both from South Tyneside are joined by Leigh-Anne Pinnock to make up the trio.

The girls found fame on The X Factor in 2011. The group's 2016 fourth studio album Glory Days became their first number one album in the UK and was also the longest reigning girl group 'Number 1' since the Spice Girls' debut album over 20 years ago.

The 1975, whose frontman Matt Healy is the son of Geordie actors Tim Healy and Denise Welsh, have also been nominated for the same award.

The band originates from Manchester and joining Matt are Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel.

The awards are set to take place on Tuesday 11 May.

