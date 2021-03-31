Unite opens confidential whistle-blowing hotline for Amazon workers in Durham

Unite has opened a confidential whistle-blowing hotline for Amazon workers in Durham.

The union is campaigning for better pay for Amazon employees at Durham Cathedral and Castle on Wednesday (March 31). Members want more money for workers, including those based at the Bowburn fulfilment centre.

Leaders say the hotline coincides with the launch of the campaign alliance 'Action on Amazon' that is hoping for a 'new deal' for Amazon workers, including a union and a greater share of the firm's profits.

Amazon bosses say employees are already offered "excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment".

In a statement, Amazon added: "Our competitive wages start at £9.70 or £10.80 per hour depending on location, and we'd encourage anyone to compare this to the wages and benefits offered by other retailers.

We're proud to have created 10,000 new permanent roles across the UK in 2020, taking our total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000. Amazon statement

"Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon."

