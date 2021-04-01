Tributes paid to 'fantastic dad' Rory Boyce who died after Shildon stabbing

Tributes have been paid to a 'fantastic dad' who died on Tuesday (30 March).

Rory Boyce was at his home address in Shildon when he was stabbed. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Boyce's family have paid tribute to Mr Boyce, who is originally from Portsmouth.

They said: “Rory was a loving, quiet lad who would do anything for anyone.

“He was a loving partner, son, brother and a fantastic dad. He will be greatly missed by all that knew Rory.

We, as a family, are devastated by what has happened. We are in complete shock and seek comfort in all the well wishes. Boyce family statement

The family were distressed by some of the media coverage in the immediate aftermath and have asked for privacy while they grieve.

Mark McGuiness was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with Mr Boyce’s murder.

The 51-year-old, of Thornhill Gardens, Shildon, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, April 6.