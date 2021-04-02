Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce is remaining defiant in the face of mounting criticism from Magpies fans.

This week the Chronicle released the results of a poll, in which 95% of respondents thought Bruce should leave his job as Head Coach.

Newcastle are 2 points and 1 place above the relegation zone with 9 games left to play this season. They've won 2 of their last 20 games.

But the 60-year old, who once again confirmed he has no intention of resigning, is trying to shut out the noise and prepare his team for Easter Sunday's home match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Steve Bruce speaks ahead of Newcastle United's match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke writes:

Newcastle United are returning from an international break and yet I've never seen Steve Bruce look so tired. He also sounds tired, or at least his press conference patter sounds a bit tired.

At this point, it's defiance by numbers. "I won't walk away". "I've never walked away from a challenge". "The easy thing to do in this situation is to walk away". etc. etc. I don't blame him, I mean, what else is he going to say? But it's as predictable as Newcastle United's performances and results. It's just a grinding, fixture-by-fixture cycle of angst and misery.

Something has to change. The most positive change would be a win over Tottenham on Sunday and this is not beyond the bounds of possibility. Spurs are managed by Jose Mourinho, and he's the world heavyweight champion of angst and misery, which is to say they're a club that's got their own problems. But anything less than a Magpies victory leaves them vulnerable to dropping into the bottom three, and then what?

So far the club has backed Steve Bruce and his staff. But, as the old saying goes, if you change nothing, nothing will change.

