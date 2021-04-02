Arts and cultural organisations across the North East are set to receive over £14 million in grants and loans to help them recover from the pandemic.

It is part of the second phase of the Government's 'Cultural Recovery Fund'.

Theatres, cinemas and museums are among 100 North East organisations that will benefit.

Sage Gateshead will get a £3 million loan. Abigail Pogson is the Managing Director at the venue.

She said: "It's been fantastic to have the investment for the region and across the country.

Abigail Pogson, Managing Director at Sage Gateshead

"I think that shows they understand that culture is really important as to who we are. Without this fund life would be much tougher for organisations like us."

In total, £400 million has been announced across the UK in grants and loans.

More than 2,700 organisations are being offered grants and loans in the latest announcement.

Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland has been awarded £137,400. It follows the reopening of its grounds to outdoor activities during the last week of March.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Credit: PA

£6.5 million has been awarded to independent cinemas, including Whitley Bay's Jam Jar Cinema and Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle.

Tyne & Wear Archive and Museums (TWAM) has been awarded £190,910. The Customs House in South Shields receives £125,000.

Beamish Museum, County Durham Credit: Beamish

Darlington Hippodrome has received £499,304 and Beamish Museum in County Durham says it is thrilled to be awarded nearly £600,000.

The Maltings Theatre in Berwick has received a grant of £68,000, while The Ark community theatre in Stockton will benefit from £20,000.

Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance has received £40,900 from the fund.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

"Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and (to) thrive in the better times ahead."

