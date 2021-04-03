Police urge 'Kill the Bill' protestors to stay Covid safe

Northumbria Police has urged anyone planning to attend a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Newcastle today to ensure they remain Covid safe.

The event is to show opposition to the new Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Currently, police have to show a protest may result in “serious public disorder, serious damage to property or serious disruption to the life of the community” before they are able to put restrictions on it.

They also need to prove protesters know they’ve been told to move on.

The new bill would mean permission for protests needs to be granted in advance and protesters could be fined £2,500 if they go ahead with a protest without permission.

In a statement the force said:

While current Covid-19 legislation does limit gatherings, protests are permitted provided organisers take the required precautions to limit the risk of spreading the virus. We would therefore ask that everyone adheres to the rules and guidance which are in place to protect communities. The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, which the police uphold. Northumbria Police

The statement added: