Man dies after crash involving car and horse and cart in Teesside

A man has died after a car and a horse and cart collided on Teesside.

The crash happened at about 10am yesterday on the A177 between Thorpe Thewles and Tesco and involved the horse-drawn vehicle and a white Hyundai.

One of the men on the horse and cart, who Cleveland Police have described as "aged in his 50s" died following the collision

The other man, 49, on the horse and cart is in hospital receiving treatment for "serious injuries".

Both horses survived the crash. The male driver of the Hyundai, who is in his 70s also remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Officers have asked any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage showing the incident to contact Sergeant Scott Pearson on 101 quoting 052600.