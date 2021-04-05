Middlesbrough's West Lane Hospital reopens under new name

West Lane Hospital which closed in 2019 following the death of two teenagers, has reopened today in Middlesbrough under a new name.

The in-patient mental health unit will be known as Lotus Ward.

It is a 10-bed inpatient unit at Acklam Road Hospital providing mental health care for young people aged 13-18 years.

It closed following a report in 2019 following a report which branded it "inadequate".

The move has been welcomed by David Moore, the father of Emily Moore - a teenager who died after being treated at the unit.

The ward is being run by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust who have take in on from Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NH Foundation Trust.

John Lawlor, chief executive of the trust, said:

There is enormous pressure on specialist mental health inpatient services for young people at the moment, and when children and young people have to be sent out of area for mental health support this can be distressing for them and their families. This is why re-establishing Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) beds in Teesside is so important. John Lawlor, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

The trust added that "extensive work" had been done to engage with clients and their families and carers to design the new service.

Gary O'Hare, executive director of nursing and chief operating officer, said:

We place the utmost importance on the safety of our services users and staff. There have been many months of rigorous work done to ensure that this service will be working using best practices in line with our high standards of safety and effectiveness. Gary O'Hare, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

He added:

We have undertaken an open, values-based recruitment process to ensure we are getting the best staff to deliver a high quality, safe service. We have also invested significant time into the induction of new staff for this service. Gary O'Hare, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

The ward has been refurbished with private outdoor spaces, a gymnasium, dedicated activity rooms and classrooms.