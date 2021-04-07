Blessing Olalemi describes her daughter as "a child with a big heart. For those who knew Valerie you would know she was exceptional, she was very rare in her kind."

Losing Valerie has been unbearable for Blessing and her family. At just eight year old, she died at the Great North Children's hospital in Newcastle, four months after a stem cell transplant. She had a rare hereditary immunodeficiency called chronic granulomatous disorder.

We knew she had so much to give, we wanted her to stay and make a difference, she fought very very hard but she just couldn't. Blessing, Valerie's mum

Her other daughter Praise, who is four, also had the condition, and has also undergone a stem cell transplant, and is doing well. Due to the family's Nigerian heritage, it's difficult to find a perfect donor match.

Blessing said: "It's a nightmare to have two children having a life threatening condition for many years. Unfortunately Valerie didn't survive it, we thought she would but she didn't make it she went so so much as a child Praise went through so much but we are happy she is with us she is striving through every day."

The family has set up a charity, as a legacy for Valerie. As part of their fundraising they've teamed up with the eight year old's favourite Nigerian popstar Flavour and local singer Anna Reay to release a song rewritten especially for her - One in a Million.

As a surprise for Blessing, Anna performed One in a Million.

Well I fell in love with the song as soon as I heard it so Valerie has touched my heart and so has the song. It's a beautiful piece. Anna Reay

It was Valerie's dream to be a fashion designer. The charity single will help raise money for a design and creative centre for children.

Blessing said "We thought if we could do something to help disabled children we thought we could create a fashion design centre in memory. "

Valerie's family feel that she was one in a million, fitting then that this single will help other children like her.