Baby CPR demonstration by Debbie Lewis, St John Ambulance

Around one in three new or expectant dads have not been shown how to correctly put their baby to sleep, sparking fears from campaigners of an increase in cot death.

The survey of over 500 new and expectant dads by The Lullaby Trust found that less than a quarter of dads had been able to attend all antenatal appointments and over 50% have not been allowed to attend any at all.

50 % have not attended any antenatal classes

The charity says the results are a concerning indication that lockdown restrictions combined with the increased pressure placed on public health services by COVID-19, means less support and information for new parents, which is putting babies at risk.

Jenny Ward from The Lullaby Trust said: "Everybody who looks after a baby should know how to follow the safer sleep advice and the three key things are that a baby should be slept on their back for every sleep, never on their side or their front.

''They should have a separate sleep space in the same room as you for at least the first six months like a cot or Moses basket and that they are kept smoke free during pregnancy and after the baby is born."

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the sudden and unexplained death of a child where no cause is found.

For many babies it is likely that a combination of factors affects them at a vulnerable stage of their development, which leads them to die suddenly and unexpectedly.

I think part of it is get help and don't panic. It's unlikely with a baby it's a heart problem so it's most likely to be an issue with their breathing which has caused their heart to stop and so the concentration is about getting oxygen into her. Debbie Lewis, St John Ambulance

Help and Support