Woman dies after 'unexplained' fire in Middlesbrough

A woman has died following a fire in Middlesbrough, which police are treating as 'unexplained'.

The fire took place on Costa Street at 1.30pm on Friday April 2.

The woman was aged in her early forties.

She died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the early hours of Monday April 5.

The woman’s family has been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time. Cleveland Police

A post mortem examination is set to take place.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 051406.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.