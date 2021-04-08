16 candidates for Hartlepool by-election on 6 May

Hartlepool Credit: PA

There are 16 candidates running to be the next member of parliament for Hartlepool.

The by-election is being held on 6 May, after Mike Hill resigned as the town's MP last month. He is accused of sexual harassment, which he denies.

The official list of candidates has now been published, after the deadline for nominations on 8 April.

Here are the candidates with the description given for each:

  • David Bettney - Social Democratic Party

  • The Incredible Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

  • Hilton Dawson - The North East Party

  • Gemma Evans - Women's Equality Party

  • Rachel Featherstone - The Green Party candidate

  • Adam Gaines - Independent

  • Andrew Hagon - Liberal Democrat

  • Steve Jack - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.

  • Chris Killick - [no description]

  • Sam Lee - Independent

  • Claire Martin - Heritage Party

  • Jill Mortimer - Conservative Party Candidate

  • John Prescott - Reform UK

  • Thelma Walker - Independent

  • W. Ralph Ward-Jackson - Independent

  • Paul Williams - Labour Party