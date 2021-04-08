16 candidates for Hartlepool by-election on 6 May
There are 16 candidates running to be the next member of parliament for Hartlepool.
The by-election is being held on 6 May, after Mike Hill resigned as the town's MP last month. He is accused of sexual harassment, which he denies.
The official list of candidates has now been published, after the deadline for nominations on 8 April.
Here are the candidates with the description given for each:
David Bettney - Social Democratic Party
The Incredible Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Hilton Dawson - The North East Party
Gemma Evans - Women's Equality Party
Rachel Featherstone - The Green Party candidate
Adam Gaines - Independent
Andrew Hagon - Liberal Democrat
Steve Jack - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
Chris Killick - [no description]
Sam Lee - Independent
Claire Martin - Heritage Party
Jill Mortimer - Conservative Party Candidate
John Prescott - Reform UK
Thelma Walker - Independent
W. Ralph Ward-Jackson - Independent
Paul Williams - Labour Party