Video report by Helen Carnell

A pop-up vaccination centre has opened at a mosque in Middlesbrough - with no appointment needed.

People over 50, or those with certain health conditions, could turn up at the Al Mustafa Centre and wait for their jab.

It comes amid concerns about vaccine hesitancy after ruling's yesterday on withholding the AstraZeneca vaccine for the under-thirties - and lower take-up in ethnic minority communities.

We came with an open mind and thought that even if we only had a few that was better than nothing. It's a new disease, a new vaccine but this is the best way out, almost the only way out of lockdown. Dr Vaishali Nanda, Central Middlesbrough Primary Care Network

The mosque's own Imam filmed his injection to encourage confidence among his congregation.