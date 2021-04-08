Pop-up vaccination centre opens at a Middlesbrough mosque to encourage community to get vaccinated
Video report by Helen Carnell
A pop-up vaccination centre has opened at a mosque in Middlesbrough - with no appointment needed.
People over 50, or those with certain health conditions, could turn up at the Al Mustafa Centre and wait for their jab.
It comes amid concerns about vaccine hesitancy after ruling's yesterday on withholding the AstraZeneca vaccine for the under-thirties - and lower take-up in ethnic minority communities.
We came with an open mind and thought that even if we only had a few that was better than nothing. It's a new disease, a new vaccine but this is the best way out, almost the only way out of lockdown.
The mosque's own Imam filmed his injection to encourage confidence among his congregation.
I think there's a lot of misinformation on social media and whatsapp and so having a GP that speaks their own language and having staff and nurses to reassure them and Imams from the mosque to support the message really helps.