Sunderland Airshow 2021 cancelled due to the pandemic for a second year

The Sunderland Airshow will NOT go ahead this year.

Sunderland City Council made the announcement on social media saying they'd made the decision due to the ongoing pandemic.

The show is a hugely popular event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the seafront along Roker and Seaburn from all over the North East and the UK.

The last time it went ahead was in 2019. It was cancelled last year (2020) due to the pandemic.

We understand that this news will be disappointing, not only for visitors but for everyone who works to make Sunderland Airshow a success. The safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors is paramount and we must continue to do everything we can to support the coronavirus recovery in the city. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our award winning seafront in 2022. Fiona Brown, Executive Director of Neighbourhoods

If you're going to miss the airshow - here's little trip down memory lane from 2019...