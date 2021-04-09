Books of condolence - where you can pay your respects to The Duke of Edinburgh

Many organisations have set up a 'book of condolence' for people to share their tributes, after the news of the announcement that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died, aged 99.

Due to lockdown restrictions, many of these are being set up online. We have gathered a list below, of places you can go to pay your respects.

Hartlepool Civic Centre

Hartlepool Borough Council has opened two Books of Condolence to enable people to record their thoughts and memories.

One book, in the reception area of Hartlepool Civic Centre, will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and from 9am to 4.30pm on Friday. They're asking people to wear a facemask, social distance and use hand sanitiser.

There is also an online version.

Redcar & Cleveland Council

Tributes to Prince Philip are being taken via email, at Condolences@redcar-cleveland.gov.uk

Durham Cathedral

Durham Cathedral will be holding a prayer for the Duke of Edinburgh at 5:15pm this evening (9th April).

They also rang their bells 99 times in his memory, which you can watch here.

York Minster

York Minster is open for private prayer, and to light a candle in rememberance, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 2.15pm until 4pm on Sundays from today until 18 April.

An evening service will be held at 5:30pm.

On Sunday, an 11am Eucharist and 4pm Evening Prayer, in memory of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, will take place. Both services will be livestreamed here.

They have also said floral tributes can be brought to Dean’s Park where they will be placed close to the Five Sisters Window.

The Church of England are also collecting tributes on their website.

The Royal Family have also set up a book of condolence on their own website.

Read more: