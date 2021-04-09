More than 60 care packages donated by Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin have been delivered to hardworking NHS staff.

With the work of the Newcastle United Foundation during the Covid-19 crisis appearing regularly on his Twitter feed, the Magpies star reached out to the official charity arm of the club to help him distribute gifts for Newcastle’s key workers.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was motivated to give something back to “the real heroes” to lift the spirits of Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust staff a year on from the UK’s first lockdown.

With Newcastle United Foundation already connected to the NHS through the charity’s work supporting young cancer patients and chronic illness patients in the city, Foundation staff were able to safely deliver the care packages on Saint-Maximin’s behalf.

We are in an incredibly fortunate situation as footballers as we know we are very privileged. The work the NHS staff and key workers at places like foodbanks have been doing here is inspirational and it makes you want to help as much as possible. I would like to thank everyone for all of their amazing work and to celebrate the real heroes of my city. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle United FC

The donated packs include gift cards for High Street shops, luxury chocolate boxes created by boutique French confectioners, and a note of appreciation from Saint-Maximin dedicated to Newcastle’s NHS staff.

The note reads:

To our real heroes,

Game after game, I am fortunate to be warmly applauded by people from Newcastle! But this time I wanted to be the one who’s applauding, I wanted to applaud you, the best team of my city, the hospital medical staff of Newcastle!

I have great respect for what you did!

Thank you for being there for us,

Allan SAINT-MAXIMIN

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive, Dame Jackie Daniel, said: “It’s been a very tough and challenging year for our staff, but the level of gratitude and support we have received from our patients, the public and local businesses – both to the Trust and to Newcastle Hospitals Charity – has been truly remarkable and really helped to pull us through this pandemic.

“These care packages are a lovely gesture from Allan Saint-Maximin and our thanks go to him and to Newcastle United Foundation, whose incredible work makes such a difference in local communities.”