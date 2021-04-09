The North East reacts to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh's death

People across the Tyne Tees region have been reacting to the news of the announcement that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died, aged 99.

Many religious figureheads and institutions have paid tribute to Prince Philip, including the Archbishop of York, the Bishop of Durham and Newcastle Cathedral.

The Rt Revd Paul Butler Bishop of Durham released a statement, offering words of condolence to the Royal family:

"The Church of England in the Diocese of Durham and people across our region joins Her Majesty The Queen, members of the Royal Family and those across the country who mourn the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. His dedication to Queen and Country born out of his Christian faith stands as an inspiration for us all.”

"He gave a lifetime of devoted public service. He was a distinguished young Lieutenant in the Royal Navy during the Second World War. He was outstanding as consort to The Sovereign. An exile as a baby from his native Greece, Prince Philip committed himself and his future to the United Kingdom. He is well remembered for his love of a wide range of sports, his sense of humour, and his long and devoted marriage to The Queen. As one baptised in the Orthodox faith, Prince Philip shared in a truly global Christian faith...

It was my personal privilege, as a bishop, to meet Prince Philip on a small number of occasions. Each time he took a keen interest in the people and setting in which we met. He listened thoughtfully and was always ready with an apposite comment or observation.”

He gave a lifetime of devoted public service. May he Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory. Rt Revd Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham

Former Prime Minister and Sedgefield MP Tony Blair offered a statement following the passing of The Prince:

“Our whole nation will be united in sadness at the passing of Prince Philip. He will naturally be most recognised as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage. He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths and of course in the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which remains one of the most innovative and effective programmes for the betterment of young people anywhere in the world. My condolences and prayers and those of my family are with Her Majesty the Queen and all the Royal Family.”

Former Prime Minister and Sedgefield MP Tony Blair. Credit: PA

Chancellor of the Exchequer and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak remembers his 'dedication and duty' to the country.

Many of our councils and local authorities have also shared tributes online.

Emergency service crews and first responders across the region have shared the feeling of being "deeply saddened by the news" - with union flags lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect.

Tributes have also poured in from our region's football clubs, sending thoughts to Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the Royal family. Newcastle United posted a photo on social media of The Duke meeting players in a pitch line-up.

Over the decades, The Duke of Edinburgh came to the North East on many occasions - his visits often reflecting his own passions and interests.

For over 60 years, HRH Prince Philip fulfilled these roles, making friends and making headlines along the way.