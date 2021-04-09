The region remembers: HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Queen's consort, military man, and champion of innovation.

Over the decades, the Duke of Edinburgh came to the North East on many occasions - his visits often reflecting his own passions and interests.

For over 60 years, the Duke of Edinburgh fulfilled these roles, making friends and making headlines along the way.

HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday 9 April 2021. Credit: The Royal Family

1954: Prince Philip accompanied the Queen on a visit to Tyneside. The couple received a rapturous welcome in Wallsend and at the Tyne Bridge.

Huge crowds greeted them. This was a display showing a country keen to put post-war austerity aside and look to the future. For many, the young royals symbolised that mood.

At Wallsend Town Hall, the Royal couple were scheduled to stay only about five minutes, but two appearances on the balcony helped make extend their visit to around twenty minutes.

The Royal couple waved to crowds in Wallsend, North Tyneside, from the balcony Credit: British Pathé

1955: A visit to open Gateshead Technical College was an early example of his interest in opportunities for young people.

1955: At the opening of Darlington High School for Girls, the Duke performed a plaque unveiling, a responsibility that was soon to become such a feature of his life.

HRH unveils a plaque at the opening of Darlington High School for Girls Credit: British Pathé

For people across our region, these were rare glimpses of the Royal family, at a time when mass communication was just taking off.

The Duke accompanied The Queen on many trips to the region Credit: Tyne Tees Television

1963: The Duke embraced an era of technological transformation by visiting ICI in Billingham, on Teesside.

1967: The energy that Prince Philip employed in his travels was also shown in his support for industry and innovation. The Prince attended the opening of the Tyne Tunnel.

The Prince had strong ties to the British military Credit: British Pathé

As a former naval officer, it was no surprise that Prince Philip maintained a lifelong association with the military.

His Royal Highness unveiled a memorial back in the 1950s at York Minster to RAF servicemen, based in the North East and Yorkshire, who were killed in action in World War Two.

2013: Nearly 60 years later, the Duke returned to the area. At Catterick Garrison, he presented operational medals to troops who had returned from duties in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Edinburgh spoke to troops at Catterick Garrison Credit: ITV News

2013: The Prince paid a visit to Langley Park Primary School in County Durham. After a warm welcome, he joked about the skills he had developed during a lifetime of royal engagements.

Here, The Duke famously said:

You must all pay very close attention now because you're going to see the world's most experienced plaque unveiler at work ... HRH Prince Philip

Prince Philip meets school children at Langley Park School Credit: ITV News

Looking back, Michael Gardener, who was headteacher of Langley Park at the time, recalled the Duke's warmth and curiosity.

He was really charismatic, he had a really good sense of humour and he was really interested in everything that the children were doing. He wanted to learn about the school, about the local area. It probably remains the most important visit to the school ever. Michael Gardener, Langley Park Primary School Headteacher (2012-2017)

HRH Prince Philip demonstrated that interest and support here in the region, sharing its successes and aspirations for the future.

A special programme honouring the life of The Duke of Edinburgh will air tonight on ITV Tyne Tees.