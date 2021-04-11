Northumbria Police have condemned anti-social behaviour amongst some young people during the school holidays.

The force has dealt with teenagers who started fires on the Town Moor, assaulted council workers, were found taking drugs and drinking alcohol in large groups.

Posting on Facebook, the force described some of the incidents they've been called to in the past fortnight as 'completely unacceptable'.

Officers have arrested teenagers in connection with reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder involving school age children.

In response to the rise, police have increased patrols on the Tyne and Wear Metro, beauty spots and coastal areas, where large groups of young people continue to gather, despite covid restrictions.

Police are appealing to parents across the region to make sure they know where their children are during the holidays.

In a post on social media the force said: " While we appreciate many children will be socialising safely with their friends, there have been reports of disorder along the North Tyneside coast, reports of large fights in parks and bystanders being abused and attacked.

"There have been incidents in Jesmond Dene and on the Town Moor where fires have been lit and council workers being pelted with stones."

We aren't trying to be the fun police, but when children are injuring innocent members of the public something needs to be done and four teenagers have been arrested. Dozens more who have been found drinking or taking drugs have been taken home to their parents and issued with words of advice. Northumbria Police

The force added: "Particularly in the current climate, children should not be riding the Metro across our force area and gathering in large groups to cause trouble.Please have conversations with your children, remind them that they need to show respect and warn them that they could face arrest."