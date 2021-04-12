A County Durham dad of three faces a race against time to raise money for pioneering cancer treatment overseas after being told he has just a few months left to live.

Derek Allen from Easington is 41 years old and was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in 2019, and so far all his treatment in the UK has proved unsuccessful.

He was diagnosed after he began experiencing pain in his ribs. He was referred for an x-ray at the beginning of 2019.

He was later told he had a blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma with a life expectancy of around 7 years.

Since then Derek has failed five chemotherapy treatments, including a stem cell transplant.

Derek has had 5 rounds of chemotherapy Credit: Family photo

He says he's now trying to self fund CAR-T therapy - a new type of cancer treatment - in either Israel or the US, and is asking for donations to his online fundraising page.

Without this - he has been told he has just a few months left to live.

The therapy is available in the UK but not for his type of cancer.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

What is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a type of bone marrow cancer.

The cancer can often affect several areas of the body, such as the spine, skull, pelvis and ribs.

Some of the symptoms can include:

a persistent dull ache or areas of tenderness in your bones

weak bones that break (fracture) easily

tiredness, weakness and shortness of breath

repeated infections

kidney problems

You can find out more here