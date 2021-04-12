Father of three faces fundraising 'race against time' after being told he has months left to live
A County Durham dad of three faces a race against time to raise money for pioneering cancer treatment overseas after being told he has just a few months left to live.
Derek Allen from Easington is 41 years old and was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in 2019, and so far all his treatment in the UK has proved unsuccessful.
He was diagnosed after he began experiencing pain in his ribs. He was referred for an x-ray at the beginning of 2019.
He was later told he had a blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma with a life expectancy of around 7 years.
Since then Derek has failed five chemotherapy treatments, including a stem cell transplant.
He says he's now trying to self fund CAR-T therapy - a new type of cancer treatment - in either Israel or the US, and is asking for donations to his online fundraising page.
Without this - he has been told he has just a few months left to live.
The therapy is available in the UK but not for his type of cancer.
What is Multiple Myeloma?
Multiple myeloma is a type of bone marrow cancer.
The cancer can often affect several areas of the body, such as the spine, skull, pelvis and ribs.
Some of the symptoms can include:
a persistent dull ache or areas of tenderness in your bones
weak bones that break (fracture) easily
tiredness, weakness and shortness of breath
repeated infections
kidney problems
